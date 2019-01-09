Tucson police have reopened West Miracle Mile between North Flowing Wells Road and North Fairview Avenue after a shutdown due to an incident that involved a welfare check.
There is no more information at this time.
Tucson police have reopened West Miracle Mile between North Flowing Wells Road and North Fairview Avenue after a shutdown due to an incident that involved a welfare check.
There is no more information at this time.
Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara