Tucson police have shut down West Miracle Mile between North Flowing Wells Road and North Fairview Avenue.

 Tucson Police Department

Tucson police have reopened West Miracle Mile between North Flowing Wells Road and North Fairview Avenue after a shutdown due to an incident that involved a welfare check.

There is no more information at this time. 

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara