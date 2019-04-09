Tucson Police have arrested a teen boy who was suspected of firing shots during two robberies early Tuesday morning, officials say.
The teen, who police did not name, was booked into Pima County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery and several other felonies, according to Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson Police spokesman.
The suspect, caught on camera, allegedly robbed the Circle K at West Speedway Boulevard and North Silverbell Road just after 4 a.m. before robbing someone using the Wells Fargo ATM across the street, Magos said.
The teen is currently being held in Pima County Jail.
***CAN YOU HELP ID ARMED ROBBER?***— Ofc. Frank Magos (@frankiemagos) April 9, 2019
The pictured suspect robbed the Circle K & a patron at the Wells Fargo ATM across the street shortly after 4AM today at W. Speedway/ N. Silverbell. He fired shots at both locations. Detectives are asking anyone w/info to call 88-CRIME. pic.twitter.com/4ARmbp4SEz