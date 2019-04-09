Tucson Police look for a man who allegedly robbed a Circle K and Wells Fargo ATM patron on the morning of Monday, April 9, 2019.

 Tucson Police Department

Tucson Police have arrested a teen boy who was suspected of firing shots during two robberies early Tuesday morning, officials say.

The teen, who police did not name, was booked into Pima County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery and several other felonies, according to Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson Police spokesman. 

The suspect, caught on camera, allegedly robbed the Circle K at West Speedway Boulevard and North Silverbell Road just after 4 a.m. before robbing someone using the Wells Fargo ATM across the street, Magos said. 

The teen is currently being held in Pima County Jail. 

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara