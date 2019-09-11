A fugitive couple who was on the run for more than two weeks has been captured, officials said.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Blane Barksdale, 56, who was on the 15 Most Wanted list, and Susan Barksdale, 59, were in custody Wednesday evening.
The Barksdales were being extradited from Henrietta, New York to Pima County on August 26 when they "overpowered" two security officers in Blanding, Utah, near the Four Corners region.
They face charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, arson, felony criminal damage and auto theft, in connection with the death of Frank Bligh, 72.
The investigation of Bligh's death began after Tucson firefighters responded to a fire at his east-side home in the 3500 block of South Calexico Avenue on April 16.
Police later determined the fire was set intentionally, according to Daily Star archives.
Bligh's missing car prompted a missing-persons investigation by police. It was found the next day on South Wilmot Road, police said in April.
Based on evidence in the car, detectives determined Bligh was dead. He was last seen at a Tucson bar a week before the fire.
On May 24, authorities found the couple in an RV in a Henrietta, New York, parking lot and arrested them without incident.