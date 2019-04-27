How to help victims of domestic violence

The increase in victims seeking services means that Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse's need for employees, volunteers and supplies has also grown in the last year.

Emerge always accepts donations of new items, including toiletries, feminine hygiene products, bedding, towels, pillows, gift cards and diapers.

For a list of items and information about how to donate, visit emergecenter.org/how-to-help/donate.

For information about volunteer opportunities, visit emergecenter.org/how-to-help/volunteer.

Emerge is seeking to fill several full-time positions, and is also currently seeking part-time and on-call employees. For information, visit emergecenter.org/careers.

The Pima County Attorney's Office Victim Services Division is looking for volunteers and will be training a new class starting in August. For more information, call 724-5525.