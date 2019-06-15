A man was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly crashing a vehicle into a home in Tucson's north side, officials said.

Jose Diaz-Delacruz, 18, was arrested for criminal damage, driving under the influence and a minor in consumption in connection with the incident, said Daniel Jelieno, Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesperson. 

Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, a vehicle went airborne and hit the front of a home near North La Cholla Boulevard and West Shaffer Place, damaging the wall above and next to the front door, the Northwest Fire District reported. Nobody was injured in the crash. 

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident. 

