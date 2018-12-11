Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer, 40, was arrested yesterday and booked into Pima County jail, officials say.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrested the Veterans on Patrol leader for the misdemeanors charges of disorderly conduct and residential picketing, which has to do with picketing before a residence with the intent to harass.
Meyer received national attention last spring when he claimed on social media that an abandoned homeless camp, near West Valencia Road and Interstate 19, was actually used for child sex trafficking.
There is no more information on Meyers' arrest at this time.