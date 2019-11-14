The victims of the deadly crash in Oro Valley on Wednesday have been identified, police said.
Caitlin Festerling, 21, and Paul Garcia, 22, were killed in a three-vehicle crash on North Shannon Road and West Sahuaro Divide, according to Sgt. Carmen Trevizo, a department spokeswoman.
Police said Festerling and Garcia were traveling northbound on Shannon Road in an Acura Integra. The car was making a left turn onto Sahuaro Divide when it was struck from behind by a Buick LaSabre. The Acura then veered into oncoming traffic and hit a GMC Sierra truck traveling southbound.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, and no citations have been issued.