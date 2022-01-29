Video catches street racers take over Tucson intersection

A video released by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Saturday captured street racers and “drifters” overtaking in a Tucson intersection last weekend.

The vehicles commandeered the intersection of Raytheon Parkway and Aerospace Parkway, endangering themselves and other motorists, the department said in a news release.

Law enforcement officials will be reviewing evidence related to street racing, arresting violators and seizing vehicles used in these types of incidents, the news release said.