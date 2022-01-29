 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Video catches street racers take over Tucson intersection
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle commandeered the intersection of Raytheon Parkway and Aerospace Parkway and endangered both themselves and the community.

A video released by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Saturday captured street racers and “drifters” overtaking in a Tucson intersection last weekend.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department obtained video of street racers and "drifters" in the intersection of Raytheon Parkway and Aerospace Parkway last weekend.

The vehicles commandeered the intersection of Raytheon Parkway and Aerospace Parkway, endangering themselves and other motorists, the department said in a news release.

Law enforcement officials will be reviewing evidence related to street racing, arresting violators and seizing vehicles used in these types of incidents, the news release said.

