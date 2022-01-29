Video catches street racers take over Tucson intersection

A video released by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Saturday captured street racers and “drifters” overtaking in a Tucson intersection last weekend.
The vehicles commandeered the intersection of Raytheon Parkway and Aerospace Parkway, endangering themselves and other motorists, the department said in a news release.
Law enforcement officials will be reviewing evidence related to street racing, arresting violators and seizing vehicles used in these types of incidents, the news release said.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.