Video of teen killed during attack on Pima County deputy released

Video footage has been released from a police shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and a Pima County Sheriff’s deputy injured last month.

On March 12 just after 6:30 p.m., Zakareya Ibrahim, 17, called 911 multiple times and made several threats, including “I want to kill all you,” according to a video from the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team.

When the dispatcher asked Ibrahim if he had any weapons, he said had scissors, the video showed.

Before arriving to the house, near West Ajo Way and South Kinney Road, deputies used databases to get more information on Ibrahim and were able to speak with his father, who was unaware of the 911 calls being made, the video said.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera was able to capture the deputies’ arrival. Ibrahim is seen throwing a rock at Deputy Eduardo Toral's patrol vehicle. He then approached with his hands in his pockets before pointing something toward Toral and a second deputy who responded — Deputy Taylor Dunn, according to the video.

Dunn told Ibrahim to show his hands, but as Toral tried to exit his vehicle, Ibrahim stabbed him multiple times with kitchen scissors.

Several gunshots followed as Dunn fired at Ibrahim, who continued to stab Toral as he fell to the ground, the video showed. Dunn shot several more times, striking Ibrahim.

Dunn called for additional deputies and paramedics and moved Toral to a safer location with the help of a group of community members, the video showed. Dunn also administered life-saving measures to Ibrahim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toral sustained serious injuries to his spinal cord, face and shoulder. He is now back at home and continues to receive treatment and therapy for his injuries, the sheriff’s department said.

The criminal investigation discovered that Ibrahim had mental health history.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team continues to investigate the incident. When the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.

To view the full video of the encounter with Ibrahim, which contains graphic content, visit tucne.ws/deputyshooting.

