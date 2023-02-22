A man shot and killed by Tucson police officers in December was armed with a knife and threatening his wife, officials say in a new report that includes footage of events leading to the fatal confrontation.

Police went to a domestic disturbance call about 12:45 a.m. Dec. 7 at an apartment complex at 5515 S. Forgeus Avenue, near South Tucson Boulevard and East Drexel Road.

A woman told officers that Kevin James Wallace, 34, had damaged the front door and left. An hour later, the woman called 911 again saying Wallace had returned, was acting erratically and was stabbing several objects inside the apartment, police said. Wallace also fought with a neighbor.

Officers told the woman inside to lock herself in a room away from Wallace. Police said responding officers could hear Wallace threatening the woman.

On scene, officers told Wallace to drop the knife, but he did not listen. Lead police officer Rudolpho Gallego used a bean bag shotgun in an effort to get Wallace to drop the knife.

Wallace continued to try and get into the apartment where the woman was hiding, prompting officers to shoot him, police said. Despite life-saving efforts, Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Nicolo Solarino, a 7-year TPD veteran, and officer Vicente Valenzuela, a 4-year TPD veteran, were the officers who fired their weapons, police said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Pascua Yaqui Police Department are leading the criminal investigation.