PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities say more than 180 violent gang members and gang member associates have been arrested in the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas after a three-month operation.
Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service say Operation Triple Beam was conducted from October to December and also resulted in the seizure of 27 firearms and 11 pounds of heroin.
Of the 182 fugitives arrested, the Marshals Service says seven were wanted for homicide, 21 for weapons offenses, eight for robbery, 21 for aggravated assault and 102 for dangerous drugs.
In Pima County there were 42 arrests. Drug offenses were the highest at 16 arrests. There were also seven arrests for robbery, six for firearms, four for aggravated assault, three for homicide, two for sex offenses and assault, two for vehicle theft and one each for kidnapping and obstruction of justice.
Authorities say nearly $30,000 in cash also was seized plus 300 Fentanyl pills and more than six pounds of methamphetamines, in both the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas.
The operation involved 15 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies from Maricopa and Pima counties.
"The Tucson Police Department cultivates excellent relationships with our federal partners, collaborating on a daily basis to engage violent crime within our community," said Tucson Police Department Chief, Chris Magnus. "These valued partnerships contribute additional resources as a force multiplier in the endeavor to make our community a safer place to live, play and work."