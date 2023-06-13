Authorities are searching for a man captured on a doorbell camera setting fire at the front door of a house southeast of Tucson.

Deputies responded to a house fire just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of S. Harry P. Stagg Drive, in the Corona de Tucson area, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday in a news release.

The doorbell camera shows an individual approaching the front door, starting a fire and then walking out of the yard.

The alleged arsonist wore a dark shirt, black jogger-style pants that had a red strip on the leg and dark shoes with white soles. The person wore a face covering and appeared to have a knife holstered on their right hip.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.