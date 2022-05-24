Warm temperatures, wind present challenge in Elgin wildfire

Warmer temperatures and wind are expected to challenge firefighters battling the Elgin Bridge Fire southeast of Tucson, officials said Tuesday.

The fire, which broke out Monday, May 23, around 11 a.m. a quarter mile northeast of Elgin, has burned 4,000 acres.

Fueled by winds and pockets of dry vegetation, the fire stayed active overnight, but an evacuation notice for residences along Mustang Ranch Road, east of Elgin, was lifted by the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office.

A focus on Tuesday is to keep the fire from moving to the east near kilovolt lines that supply power to the communities of Fort Huachuca and Sierra Vista, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said.

Crews are also working to establish containment line at the head of the fire to keep it south of State Route 82 and out of the Rain Valley community. Other objectives include keeping the fire away from Upper Elgin Road to protect the communities of Elgin and Sonoita, and slowing spread to the southeast to protect the Babacomari Ranch.

The fire is burning in a semi-remote area and impacting State Trust, Bureau of Land Management and private lands, according to the the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Scattered ranch houses ahead of the fire also remain impacted, and residents are urged to stay alert.

An estimated 210 personnel are working the fire including state, federal and local officials. Twelve engines, seven hand crews and aircraft resources are assigned.

The cause is under investigation.

