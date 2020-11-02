Watch: Video shows fatal shooting at Tucson strip club

Tucson police are searching for a man who opened fired early Sunday in a midtown strip club, killing a man who was inside the business, officials said.

Officers arrived at Ten's Showclub, 5120 E. Speedway, around 1 a.m. Sunday where they found a man with gunshot wounds, said Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson police spokesman. The man, identified as Daniel Antonio Ortiz, 37, was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and located surveillance video that captured the shooting.

In the video, the shooter is seen arriving at the strip club in a white passenger vehicle. The vehicle is described as a late 1990s to early 2000s four-door sedan with black wheels and a non-functioning driver side tail lamp.

The gunman, wearing a gray beanie, surgical mask, green striped polo shirt, sunglasses, gray sweat pants and blue latex gloves, momentarily falls to the ground before entering the club. Once inside, he immediately fires several shots from a gun.

Ortiz was the only person struck by gunfire, and no other injuries were reported.

After the shots are fired, the shooter is seen leaving the club in the white passenger vehicle east on Speedway.

Tucson police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.

