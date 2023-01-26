Weekend shooting near Tucson leaves deputy, gunman wounded

Authorities have released more details about a weekend shooting on Tucson's far southwest side that left both a deputy and an armed man seriously wounded.

Several 911 callers Sunday night reported that a man that was firing a gun in the 6400 block of West Swan Falls Way, near South Camino Verde Road.

The man, identified by police as 43-year-old Ricardo Castro, fled in a black Chevrolet pickup truck before deputies arrived, a news release from the Pima Regional Critical Incident team said.

Later, deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash near West Valencia Road and South Camino Verde Road. A few minutes later, 911 callers said a crashed black pickup truck riding on its rim caused a brush fire in the area.

The pickup truck was then located at a house on West Swan Falls Way.

Castro fired his gun at deputies who went to the house, striking a deputy in the leg. Another deputy, Christopher Campbell, returned fire and struck Castro.

The unidentified wounded deputy remains hospitalized in stable condition. Castro is hospitalized and in critical condition, the release said.

Castro is expected to are booked in the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder when he is released from the hospital, the release said.

The Tucson Police Department is the lead agency for the criminal investigation. The Sheriff's Department is conducting an administrative investigation.