Five wild birds and two javelina were illegally shot and killed near Tucson in December, wildlife officials say.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department said throughout last month they found the two javelinas, two Cooper's hawks, a great horned owl, a red-tailed hawk and a raven that had been shot with pellet or BB guns.
The animals were found in Sierra Vista and the greater Tucson area and were either dead or had to be euthanized, officials said.
"These cases involving birds are violations of state and federal law, and the javelina case is against state law," said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson in a statement. "BB and pellet guns are not legal means of hazing away nuisance wildlife. In addition, youngsters need to be taught that wildlife is not to be used for target practice."
Illegally killing wildlife is punishable with up to $250,000 in fines and up to two years in prison under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, wildlife officials said.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking the public to report violations to the Operation Game Thief program at 800-352-0700. Anonymous tips are accepted.