Woman, 35, killed in crash on Tucson's south side

A woman was killed in a crash on Tucson's south side Friday night. 

Tiffany Marie Shaw, 35, was eastbound on Valencia Road at Nogales Highway when she was struck by a westbound 2004 Nissan Quest minivan as she was turning left, Tucson police said. 

Shaw died at the scene, the other driver, a man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. 

A DUI investigation determined the man was under the influence, police said, though no charges have been issued. It did not appear as though Shaw was wearing a seatbelt.

Police are working to determine what traffic signals were illuminated for both drivers when the crash occurred, around 10:30 p.m. They are also seeking any video of the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. 

