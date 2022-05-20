Woman, 69, dies after being struck by truck in midtown Tucson

A 69-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a truck in midtown Tucson earlier this month.

On May 2, Patricia Marie Del Costello was crossing Swan Road in a marked crosswalk and as she attempted to cross the northbound lanes, she was struck by a white 2006 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, Tucson police said. At the time of the crash, the truck was attempting to turn left from eastbound Broadway onto northbound Swan Road.

Tucson Fire personnel rendered aid to Del Costello and took her to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 80s, immediately stopped after the crash and cooperated with the investigation, police said. It was determined that the driver was not impaired.

Interviews and roadway evidence indicated that the man was turning left on a protected green turn arrow and Del Costello most likely continued crossing the northbound lanes against the pedestrian signal, police said. However, police said there is a duty on the driver to exercise due care to avoid pedestrians.

On May 19, Del Costello died due to the injuries she sustained in the crash, police said. The investigation is still in progress and potential charges against the driver will be presented to the Tucson City Court Prosecutor’s Office.

