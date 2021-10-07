 Skip to main content
Woman, 71, facing second-degree murder charge in shooting northwest of Tucson
A 71-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted second degree murder after a shooting on Tuesday in Avra Valley.

Sandra Judson allegedly shot her son, the Associated Press reported. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has yet to confirm the relationship.

On Oct. 5 after 4 p.m., deputies arrived at the 17000 block of West Bacabi Road after a person called 911 reporting they had been shot.

Deputies made contact with the injured person outside of the residence, a news release said. The victim was then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Judson, but she refused to come out and barricaded herself inside the residence, armed with a gun, the news release said.

After several hours, a warrant was obtained and SWAT entered the residence and took Judson into custody. Judson was then taken to a local hospital for unrelated medical issues before being booked at the Pima County Jail.

AP reported that Judson went into diabetic shock.

Sandra Judson

 Courtesy of Pima County Sheriff's Department

