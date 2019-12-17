Woman arrested after man dies in domestic violence incident at Tucson home

A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a domestic violence-related death last week, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

On Dec. 13, deputies responding to the incident found 56-year-old Arnold Kurowski with obvious signs of trauma inside a home in the 5700 block of South Rex Stravenue at about 6 p.m. The home is near South Alvernon Way and East Drexel Road.

Kurowski was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

The investigation led detectives to arrest 41-year-old Christina Lopez, a department news release said.

Details about the pair's relationship have not been released.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.