You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman arrested after man dies in domestic violence incident at Tucson home

Woman arrested after man dies in domestic violence incident at Tucson home

lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a domestic violence-related death last week, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

On Dec. 13, deputies responding to the incident found 56-year-old Arnold Kurowski with obvious signs of trauma inside a home in the 5700 block of South Rex Stravenue at about 6 p.m. The home is near South Alvernon Way and East Drexel Road.

Kurowski was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

The investigation led detectives to arrest 41-year-old Christina Lopez, a department news release said.

Details about the pair's relationship have not been released.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News