Woman arrested in confrontation that left a 79-year-old man dead

Tucson Police have arrested a woman accused of striking and killing a 79-year-old man after a confrontation in a midtown parking lot.

Elaine Vernette Boone, 20, was arrested Tuesday and booked in to the Pima County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, dangerous instrument, aggravated assault serious injuries and a second-degree homicide warrant.

Police said Boone also had two outstanding warrants that she was booked on.

On March 24, Boone allegedly hit Anthony Ames and an unidentified woman with a vehicle and fled the area on foot following a confrontation in the parking lot in the 1000 block of North Columbus Boulevard, near Speedway.

Ames and the woman were taken to Banner University Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries. Ames died on April 2 due to the injuries he sustained in the incident.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

