Woman arrested in fatal crash in NW Tucson left a detox facility that same day

The woman involved in the crash that killed a man in northwest Tucson on Monday was in a detox facility one day before the incident, court records show.

According to the interim complaint, Lia Felix Lara, 35, was taken to a detox facility on Sunday and left the following day, March 14. She reportedly had a drug problem that included heroine and methamphetamine, court records say.

A witness told deputies that on Monday, after 11 a.m., Lara was seen driving a gold car with 24-year-old Robert King, Jr., on the hood. She was headed west from an apartment complex on Ina Road, going 60 miles per hour, court records say.

King was then seen falling and rolling on the ground as the car crashed into a cement barrier. He was pronounced dead at the scene by deputies.

Lara was seen walking away from the car and was found by deputies at the QuikTrip on Ina Road and Camino de la Tierra. She had injuries to her hands and shoulders, court records say.

Deputies with the traffic unit said Lara was exhibiting signs of impairment which include red, watery, bloodshot eyes, odor of intoxicants, mood swings and argumentative behavior, the interim complaint said.