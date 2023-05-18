A woman has been arrested after a fatal high-speed, head-on crash northwest of Tucson, officials say.

Jacqueline Klukosky, 31, was driving a Ford Fusion on West Picture Rocks Road about 7 p.m. Wednesday when she tried to negotiate a right curve and collided head-on with a Hyundai Accent, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Thursday.

Benjamin Brookhart, 45, the driver of the Hyundai, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger is Klukosky’s car was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Klukosky was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of causing death by motor vehicle and for outstanding warrants, the news release said.