Woman arrested in weekend killing near Picacho

A woman was arrested has been arrested in connection with the killing of a woman near Picacho, officials say.

Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a fight and possible hit-and-run Saturday on East Turquoise Trail and North Sierra Drive. The area is about 15 miles north of Picacho, the department said.

Peggy O’Neil, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chanda Eckert, 33, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, the department said.

