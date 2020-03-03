You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman arrested in weekend killing near Picacho
top story

Woman arrested in weekend killing near Picacho

Chanda Eckert

 Pinal County Sheriff's Office

A woman was arrested has been arrested in connection with the killing of a woman near Picacho, officials say.

Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a fight and possible hit-and-run Saturday on East Turquoise Trail and North Sierra Drive. The area is about 15 miles north of Picacho, the department said.

Peggy O’Neil, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chanda Eckert, 33, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, the department said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News