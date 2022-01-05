 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested on homicide charges in deadly bicycle crash near Tucson
alert

Woman arrested on homicide charges in deadly bicycle crash near Tucson

A woman wanted in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist has turned herself in.

Yvette Garcia, 35, surrendered to Pascua Yaqui police Tuesday night and was taken into custody, a press release from the FBI said.

On Tuesday, a $5,000 reward was being offered by the FBI and Pascua Yaqui authorities for information about Garcia, who was the suspected driver in a crash that killed a bicyclist on Dec. 26.

Garcia was arrested on charges related to the homicide, the FBI said.

The FBI asks the public for help finding the 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson, with license plate RNA3B7A, that was used in the homicide.

The FBI continues to ask the public for help in finding the 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson, with license plate RNA3B7A, that is believed to have been used in the homicide.

+1 
Yvette Garcia

Garcia

 Photo courtesy FBI

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon launches 'Alexa Together'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News