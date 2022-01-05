Woman arrested on homicide charges in deadly bicycle crash near Tucson

A woman wanted in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist has turned herself in.

Yvette Garcia, 35, surrendered to Pascua Yaqui police Tuesday night and was taken into custody, a press release from the FBI said.

On Tuesday, a $5,000 reward was being offered by the FBI and Pascua Yaqui authorities for information about Garcia, who was the suspected driver in a crash that killed a bicyclist on Dec. 26.

Garcia was arrested on charges related to the homicide, the FBI said.

The FBI continues to ask the public for help in finding the 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson, with license plate RNA3B7A, that is believed to have been used in the homicide.