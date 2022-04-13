Woman assaulted while walking her dog on Tucson's northwest side

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of sexually assaulted a woman as she was walking her dog on Tucson's northwest side last month.

On March 10 at 5:30 p.m., the woman was walking her dog in the area of Oldfather and Massingale roads when she was approached by a man, a news release from the sheriff’s department said. The man made crude comments before reaching out and touching her inappropriately.

The woman confronted the suspect and took pictures of him before he ran away, the news release said.

The man is described as white, in his late 30s, heavy build, approximately 6 feet tall and has blond or light brown hair, the news release said. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with a multi-color design on front and white lettering on the sleeve.

The man also has a tattoo on the inside of his right forearm that has a flower as part of the design and a piercing in his left ear.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone or by going to 88CRIME.org.

