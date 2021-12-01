Woman crashes into guardrail, dies on Tucson's southeast side

A woman died after striking a guardrail Tuesday morning on Tucson’s east side.

On Nov. 30 after 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of East Valencia Road, near South Kolb Road, for a report of a single vehicle crash, Tucson police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a gold 2001 Ford Explorer, occupied by Patricia Laborin, 33. Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to interviews, Laborin was seen driving erratically in the area, police said. While she was traveling westbound on Valencia Road, she drove off the roadway, striking a guardrail. The car then flipped, causing her to be ejected.

Failure to reduce/control speed to avoid a crash and unsafe movement are major contributing factors in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.