 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman crashes into guardrail, dies on Tucson's southeast side
alert

Woman crashes into guardrail, dies on Tucson's southeast side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A woman died after striking a guardrail Tuesday morning on Tucson’s east side.

On Nov. 30 after 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of East Valencia Road, near South Kolb Road, for a report of a single vehicle crash, Tucson police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a gold 2001 Ford Explorer, occupied by Patricia Laborin, 33. Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to interviews, Laborin was seen driving erratically in the area, police said. While she was traveling westbound on Valencia Road, she drove off the roadway, striking a guardrail. The car then flipped, causing her to be ejected.

Failure to reduce/control speed to avoid a crash and unsafe movement are major contributing factors in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban farm in Harlem prepares for winter

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News