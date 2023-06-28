A 24-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her Pima County jail cell Tuesday night before being pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Department says.

Jennifer Valenzuela was found by corrections officers at about 8:45 p.m.

Corrections officers went into the cell and began emergency measures while waiting for Tucson Fire Department personnel to arrive. The fire department took over efforts to revive Valenzuela but pronounced her dead at the scene.

Initial assessments by Pima County Sheriff's Department did not reveal any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, said a news release Wednesday from the department. The investigation into her death continues.

Valenzuela had been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex by the Sheriff's Department on June 25. She was facing charges related to narcotic possession and was held on a felony warrant for drug-related offenses.