Woman dies after being hit by a car on Tucson's south side

A woman who died after being hit by a car on Tucson's south side has been identified as Jessica Renee Morgan.

Morgan, 32, died Friday, Aug. 13, after being hit by a 2012 Hyundai Sonata on Aug. 5.

Tucson police were called to the intersection of West Valencia Road and South San Fernando Road around 9:43 p.m. where it was determined that Morgan was crossing Valencia near or in a bicycle crossing when the Hyundai struck her.

She was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Hyundai, who was not impaired, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Officers noted at the intersection there is functioning HAWK light that was not activated at the time of the crash.

Tucson police said crossing mid-block is a factor in the incident. No citations or charges have been issued.