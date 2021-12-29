Woman dies after being struck by a SUV on Tucson's west side

A woman died after being struck by a SUV on Tucson’s west side Monday night.

On Dec. 27, just after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of West Grant Road, east of Silverbell Road, for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle Tucson police said.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. She died shortly after her arrival. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family.

According to police, a white 2004 Isuzu Rodeo was traveling eastbound on Grant in the median lane when the driver struck the pedestrian.

It was determined that the driver, a man in his 30s, was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Detectives said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash and believe that is the major contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing.