 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman dies after being struck by a SUV on Tucson's west side
alert

Woman dies after being struck by a SUV on Tucson's west side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A woman died after being struck by a SUV on Tucson’s west side Monday night.

On Dec. 27, just after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of West Grant Road, east of Silverbell Road, for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle Tucson police said.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. She died shortly after her arrival. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family.

According to police, a white 2004 Isuzu Rodeo was traveling eastbound on Grant in the median lane when the driver struck the pedestrian.

It was determined that the driver, a man in his 30s, was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Detectives said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash and believe that is the major contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elephants and gorillas play with unsold Christmas trees at Prague zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

New UA program aims to ease Arizona's lawyer shortage
Local news

New UA program aims to ease Arizona's lawyer shortage

  • Updated

University of Arizona students who are interested in practicing law but not attending law school now have access to an exclusive new pathway that could qualify them to offer affordable legal counsel — without a law degree — in some settings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News