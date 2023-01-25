Woman dies nearly two weeks after crash in midtown Tucson

A woman has died after she was seriously injured in a crash that happened earlier this month in midtown Tucson.

On Jan. 14, Taylor Miller, 27, was a passenger in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala that was hit by a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox as the Impala driver attempted to turn left after stopping at a stop sign, Tucson Police said.

The incident happened in the area of Chantilly Drive and Fifth Street, east of Craycroft Road, just after 5 p.m.

The 48-year-old driver of the Impala, who did not have a valid driver's license, and Miller were taken to a hospital. Miller died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, due to her injuries.

The driver of the Equinox was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Neither of the drivers were impaired at the time of the crash. Police said that failure to yield from a stop sign by the Impala is the contributing factor in the collision. Investigators are also working to determine if speed was a factor.