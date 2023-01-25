 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dies nearly two weeks after crash in midtown Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A woman has died after she was seriously injured in a crash that happened earlier this month in midtown Tucson.

On Jan. 14, Taylor Miller, 27, was a passenger in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala that was hit by a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox as the Impala driver attempted to turn left after stopping at a stop sign, Tucson Police said. 

The incident happened in the area of Chantilly Drive and Fifth Street, east of Craycroft Road, just after 5 p.m. 

The 48-year-old driver of the Impala, who did not have a valid driver's license, and Miller were taken to a hospital. Miller died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, due to her injuries. 

The driver of the Equinox was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Neither of the drivers were impaired at the time of the crash. Police said that failure to yield from a stop sign by the Impala is the contributing factor in the collision. Investigators are also working to determine if speed was a factor.

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

