A woman accused of driving under the influence during a crash that killed a Tucson man on March 31 may face additional charges, police say.
Detectives determined the woman was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion eastbound on Speedway Boulevard when she rear-ended a 1999 Saturn passenger car, driven by 38-year-old Justin J. Faucher, near the intersection at North Camino Seco.
It caused Faucher's car to spin out of control, jump across the concrete median and into the westbound lanes of Speedway, a Tucson Police Department news release said.
Police say he was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.
Faucher was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
The woman remained at the scene after her vehicle stopped against the raised median of eastbound Speedway. When officers saw signs of intoxication "a DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested," police said.
Traffic detectives also determined that speed was a factor in the collision.
The crash investigation is ongoing.