Woman found dead, man injured in Tucson Foothills home

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a woman, who was found in a Foothills home along with a man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The department said deputies went to a home in the 6000 block of North Pontatoc Road, near North Swan Road and East Sunrise Drive, to conduct a welfare check late Thursday.
Deputies found a man at the home, identified as Hayford Peirce, 78, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A female victim, Wanda Zhang Peirce, 51, was found dead in the residence, the department said.
Hayford Peirce was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No other information was released.
