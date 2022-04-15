Woman found with $1.4M of fentanyl pills on Tucson's south side

A woman was arrested after detectives found more than 300,000 fentanyl pills while conducting a traffic stop on Tucson’s south side Thursday.

Imelda Carter, 47, was stopped by detectives with the Border Interdiction Unit in the area of South Park Avenue and Interstate 10 where 371,000 fentanyl pills, commonly known as M-30s, were found, a Facebook post from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

The pills are estimated to have a street value of $1.4 million.

Carter was turned over to federal partners for further investigation and booked on suspicion of multiple felonies, the sheriff’s department said.

