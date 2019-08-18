A pedestrian died after being hit by two cars, one of which fled the scene, Saturday morning on Tucson's north side, officials said.
Robyn Gmyrek, 40, was hit by a car in the area of First Avenue and Kelso Street, near Glenn Street, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to the report of a serious injury collision just after midnight Saturday morning. Gmyrek was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gmyrek was crossing First Avenue from east to west when a 2016 Mazda was southbound in the curb lane of First Avenue and hit her after passing through the intersection at Kelso Street, the department said. The driver stopped, rendered aid and stayed on scene cooperating with the investigation.
A second southbound vehicle also hit Gmyrek, then continued driving and fled the scene, the department said.
The Mazda driver showed no signs of impairment and speed did not appear to be a factor, the police department said.
Detectives are still trying to find information about the second vehicle that fled and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
There have been 22 fatal pedestrian crashes this year, compared to 17 through this time in 2018, according to the department.