Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by a car on Tucson's south side

A woman in her 70s is dead from injuries she sustained after being struck by a car earlier this month, Tucson police said.

Police were called to West Valencia Road and South Eighth Avenue after 10 a.m. on Feb. 5 for reports of a pedestrian struck.

According to witnesses, the woman who was struck was attempting to cross Valencia Road from north to south and was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by a 2001 Honda Accord.

Tucson Fire medics treated the woman, whose name has not been released, and took her to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Police were informed Sunday, Feb. 13, that she died from those injuries.

Police determined the 19-year-old driver, who stopped immediately and stayed on scene, was not impaired.

Although the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are unlikely and believe that midblock crossing was a major factor in the collision.

This is the 18th fatality on Tucson roadways this year, according to TPD data, outstripping last year's pace of seven fatalities at this point in 2021.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.