 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by a car on Tucson's south side
alert

Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by a car on Tucson's south side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A woman in her 70s is dead from injuries she sustained after being struck by a car earlier this month, Tucson police said.

Police were called to West Valencia Road and South Eighth Avenue after 10 a.m. on Feb. 5 for reports of a pedestrian struck.

According to witnesses, the woman who was struck was attempting to cross Valencia Road from north to south and was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by a 2001 Honda Accord.

Tucson Fire medics treated the woman, whose name has not been released, and took her to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Police were informed Sunday, Feb. 13, that she died from those injuries.

Police determined the 19-year-old driver, who stopped immediately and stayed on scene, was not impaired.

Although the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are unlikely and believe that midblock crossing was a major factor in the collision.

This is the 18th fatality on Tucson roadways this year, according to TPD data, outstripping last year's pace of seven fatalities at this point in 2021.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Marine scientists say this is the largest 'rogue wave' ever recorded

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News