A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries, and detectives search for a suspect after a shooting in the 3300 block of El Tovar Avenue, near North Flowing Wells and West Prince roads, officials said Monday.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired on Monday afternoon, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police spokesperson. Police found a woman with a gunshot wound and rendered first aid before she was transported to a hospital while in serious condition.
Walter Douglas Elementary School, nearby the shooting, went on a brief lock down, which has since been lifted, Dugan said.
Police are looking for a suspect and haven't taken anyone into custody, Dugan said. This is an ongoing investigation. There is no more information at this time.