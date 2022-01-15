Woman in wheelchair struck, killed crossing Tucson street

Tucson police were searching for a driver who fled after fatally hitting a woman in a wheelchair who was crossing a midtown street.

About 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Pandora Rodriguez, 58, was crossing East 29th Street near South Beverly Avenue when police say she was hit by a vehicle, killing Rodriguez and her dog.

The driver fled.

Rodriguez was about fifty feet east of a marked crosswalk when she was struck by the eastbound vehicle, police said in a news release.

The vehicle is believed to be a 1996-2006 pickup truck or SUV made by General Motors. It likely has front-end damage, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.