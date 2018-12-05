An anonymous tip helped Tucson police arrest a woman suspected in a hit-and-run crash in November, officials say.
Adrianna Gail McCutcheon, 28, is accused of leaving the scene after seriously injuring a youth on South Kolb Road. She faces a charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a police news release said.
The tip led officers to a home in the 1100 block of South Lehigh Drive on Tuesday. Officers located a vehicle under a tarp, and traffic detectives later confirmed it was the car involved.
The car was taken as evidence to the Tucson Police Impound Lot. McCutcheon was booked in to the Pima County Jail.
Tucson police were asking for the public's help in identifying the car since Nov. 29.
On Nov. 28, police responded to reports of a serious crash at the intersection of 22nd Street and Kolb Road at 7:30 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the minor in the road.
According to witness interviews, the victim was crossing eastbound on Kolb and was not in a designated crosswalk. McCutcheon was believed to be traveling northbound in the curb lane when the driver's side of the car hit the minor. Witnesses then saw the car leave the area.
There were no updates to the youth's condition as of Wednesday night.