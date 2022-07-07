Woman killed at south-side Tucson apartment complex

A woman was killed at an apartment complex on Tucson’s south side Tuesday night.

On July 5 just before 11:30 p.m., Tucson police arrived at an apartment complex, located at 1502 W. Ajo Way, west of Interstate 19, and found Angelica Marie Pinales, 38, dead with trauma injuries, police said.

Detectives believe Pinales was involved in an argument inside the apartment, police said. Detectives also learned that the apartment was associated with Pinales.

Anyone with information on the slaying is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.