Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Tucson's north side on New Year's Eve

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tucson's north side Friday night.

According to Tucson Police, the woman, 35-year-old Cari Ann Conway, was trying to cross East Fort Lowell Road, near North Stone Avenue, mid-block when she was hit by a vehicle.

The driver left the scene, police said.

Police were called to the area just before 10:30 p.m. where they found Conway dead.

Conway's death was the 33rd pedestrian traffic fatality in 2021 in the Tucson Police Department's jurisdiction — one more than was recorded in 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.