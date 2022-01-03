 Skip to main content
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Tucson's north side on New Year's Eve
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tucson's north side Friday night. 

According to Tucson Police, the woman, 35-year-old Cari Ann Conway, was trying to cross East Fort Lowell Road, near North Stone Avenue, mid-block when she was hit by a vehicle. 

The driver left the scene, police said. 

Police were called to the area just before 10:30 p.m. where they found Conway dead. 

Conway's death was the 33rd pedestrian traffic fatality in 2021 in the Tucson Police Department's jurisdiction — one more than was recorded in 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line. 

