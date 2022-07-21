Woman killed in hit-and-run near Tucson

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash southwest of Tucson early Thursday morning, officials say.

A call about a person in the road about 4:30 a.m. led deputies to the area of West Bopp Road and South Irene Boulevard, near South San Joaquin Road.

Deputies found Vanessa Garcia, 30, with obvious injuries from the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The driver fled, the news release said.

There is a person of interest in the case but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.