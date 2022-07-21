 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman killed in hit-and-run near Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash southwest of Tucson early Thursday morning, officials say.

A call about a person in the road about 4:30 a.m. led deputies to the area of West Bopp Road and South Irene Boulevard, near South San Joaquin Road.

Deputies found Vanessa Garcia, 30, with obvious injuries from the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The driver fled, the news release said.

There is a person of interest in the case but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

