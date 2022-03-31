 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman killed in house fire on Tucson's north side

On Wednesday night, Tucson Fire crews responded to a fire at the 3300 block of North Flowing Wells Road.

 Courtesy of the Tucson Fire Department

A woman died in a house fire on Tucson’s north side Wednesday night.

At 10:28 p.m., Tucson Fire responded to a fire at the 3300 block of North Flowing Wells Road, near West Fort Lowell Road, where heavy smoke and flames were seen from the rear of the structure.

Neighbors alerted crews that a person was inside, Tucson Fire said. Crews entered the home where an elderly woman was found dead.

Fire cause investigators have determined that smoking near oxygen tanks likely caused the fire.

No foul play is suspected, and no firefighters were injured. The woman's name and age were not released Thursday.

