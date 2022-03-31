Woman killed in house fire on Tucson's north side

The Star's longtime columnist Greg Hansen joins Alec White on the podcast on the 25th anniversary of the Arizona Wildcats' national championship win over Kentucky to reflect back on the team's remarkable postseason run. Hansen and White briefly talk about first-year impressions of Tommy Lloyd before taking a look back at the biggest moments of UA's title win. Hansen talks about the national perception of Lute Olson heading into the '97 season and how Miles Simon's tournament performances cemented him as an all-time great Wildcat.