A woman was killed at an apartment complex on Tucson's southwest side Tuesday afternoon, police say.
At about 4 p.m., Tucson police received a call for help from the apartment's front office for a resident inside a unit in the 1900 block of West Valencia Road.
A relative of the woman initially reported to the front office that she needed help, said Frank Magos, a Tucson police spokesman.
Upon arrival, officers found apartment staff trying to aid the woman who had obvious signs of trauma.
The woman, who was in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics arrived.
Detectives found no signs of forced entry at the apartment, Magos said.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.