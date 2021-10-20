Woman killed, man injured in road rage shooting in midtown Tucson

Tucson Police are investigating a road rage shooting that left one woman dead and a man injured in midtown on Tuesday evening.

Savannah Narcaroti, 21, was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital, Tucson police said. The male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At 4:20 p.m., officers received several 911 calls reporting a shooting in the 3700 block of East Monte Vista Drive, near Dodge Boulevard and Glenn Street.

Police found Narcaroti and a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, police said. They were both taken to Banner University Medical Center.

Detectives believe Narcaroti and the man were traveling within the neighborhood when they became involved in a road rage incident with a motorcyclist and his passenger. One of the suspects from the motorcycle fired a gun, striking both victims, police said.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.