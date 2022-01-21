Woman killed, man injured in shooting on Tucson's south side

A 36-year-old woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting on Tucson's south side Thursday.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Campbell Avenue, near Bilby Road, just after 11 p.m., Tucson police said.

Alejandra Valles Valenzuela and the man were leaving the complex in an SUV when they were stopped by an unknown person and a confrontation ensued, police said.

The person shot into the SUV, striking Valenzuela and the man.

The pair drove away, stopping in the 1100 block of East Irvington Road, near Park Avenue. Valenzuela was found in a parking lot where she was pronounced dead. The man was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to determine what led to the confrontation and shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.