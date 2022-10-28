Woman killed while crossing street in crosswalk on Tucson's east side

A woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing a street in a crosswalk on Tucson’s east side Thursday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers found Helen Jeanette Mugford, 65, after they responded to reports of a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian at the East Broadway and East Old Spanish Trail intersection. Mugford was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson police said.

Detectives learned that Mugford was crossing Broadway in a south to north direction. Mugford was in a marked crosswalk with a HAWK crossing beacon, which was activated, when she was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling east.

The vehicle fled prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.