Woman pushing shopping cart in Tucson roadway killed

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 51-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car while she was pushing a shopping cart in the roadway late Saturday, Tucson police said. 

The woman, Michelle Armenta, was in the westbound, right-hand turn late of Wetmore Road, near Oracle Road, just before 11 p.m. when she was hit by a westbound Mitsubishi.

The driver stopped after the crash and cooperated with the investigation. It was determined the driver was not impaired, police said.

Armenta was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. On Sunday, she died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

