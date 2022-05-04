 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman shot to death on Tucson's south side

A woman was shot to death on Tucson’s south side early Monday morning.

On May 2 at 2 a.m., officers arrived at a home in the 100 block of West Kentucky Street, near South Seventh Avenue, where they found Alma Daniela Gomez, 40, with gunshot trauma. Despite life-saving efforts, Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody, however, initial details suggest that the shooting was not a random act, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

