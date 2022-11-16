Woman struck by Tucson police car dies

The woman who was struck by a Tucson police vehicle on the city’s westside last week has died, officials said.

On Nov. 10, an on-duty Tucson police officer advised via police radio that the officer had just been involved in a collision with a pedestrian while driving a patrol vehicle, a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria, in the 200 block of West Grant Road, near North 11th Avenue. The officer rendered aid to Pamela Lee Marshall, 64, until Tucson Fire personnel took her to Banner-University Medical Center, police said.

Detectives learned that Marshall was standing on the raised median on Grant and stepped off the median into the lanes of travel when she was struck by the officer's car, which was traveling east on Grant, police said.

Marshall was crossing in the middle of the block and not in a crosswalk at the time she was struck, police said. It was also determined that the officer was not impaired.

On Tuesday, Marshall died from her injuries, police said. The officer involved was not injured.

TPD did not release the identity of the officer involved.

The department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a separate administrative investigation into the actions of officer, police said.